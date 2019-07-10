Yelp (YELP) Holder Prescott General Partners Has Lowered Its Position; As Workday (WDAY) Shares Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Trimmed by $3.62 Million Its Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $219.68. About 538,675 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 254,075 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.63M for 80.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $295,521 activity. Ramsay Alan sold $4,861 worth of stock.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Rare Vote of Confidence Lifts Yelp Stock – Schaeffers Research” on February 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yelp Introduces New Business Page Upgrades to Help Local Businesses Stand Out and Attract New Customers – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Friday Feature: Here are the ‘best’ Cuban restaurants in South Florida (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Yelp Inc (YELP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp: Recent Pullback Provides An Enticing Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Mgmt Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 116,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 17,937 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested in 50,927 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 87,761 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity owns 95,026 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 52,171 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 11,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 133,349 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 9,710 shares. Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. $663,398 worth of stock was sold by Bozzini James on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Stankey Michael A. sold 1,800 shares worth $296,776. $150,233 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A. $1.05M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by BHUSRI ANEEL. The insider Shaughnessy James P sold 1,545 shares worth $254,729. 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 were bought by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IGV, ADSK, EA, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humanity Completes Workday Approved Integration – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.