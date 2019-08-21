Yelp (YELP) Holder Prescott General Partners Cut Stake by $28.49 Million; As Facebook (Call) (FB) Stock Price Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted Its Holding by $381,800

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 143,601 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.96. About 1.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university fought academic at centre of Facebook user data scandal; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 21/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1500 GMT/11 AM ET; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 42,858 shares to 33,665 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

