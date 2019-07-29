Yelp (YELP) Holder Prescott General Partners Cut Its Position; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Jag Capital Management Decreased Stake

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 601,727 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 21,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,216 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, down from 140,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Limited Partnership stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Morgan Stanley reported 373,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 64,226 were reported by Dupont Mgmt. Herald Inv Management Limited reported 90,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 391 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.06% or 8,452 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP invested in 64,459 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 4,362 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp accumulated 297,562 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 135,520 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 61,339 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 63,054 shares. Products Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 190,401 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.27 million for 73.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yelp Economic Average Finds Local U.S. Economy Slowed in Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Yelp Inc.’s (NYSE:YELP) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yelp Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Feature: South Florida’s top barbecue spots (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $80,821 activity. The insider Donaker Geoffrey L sold 2,000 shares worth $75,960.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares to 117,195 shares, valued at $21.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 192,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Ltd invested in 0.29% or 1,835 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% or 242 shares in its portfolio. 6,727 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.25 million shares. Nwi Lp invested in 1.65% or 450,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 15,210 shares stake. Miura Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 100,000 shares. Suvretta Mgmt Lc reported 7.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adirondack, New York-based fund reported 275 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.58% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Prudential has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 20,754 were reported by Murphy Cap Mgmt Incorporated. North Star Inv Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Korea Inv invested 0.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $16.55 million activity. The insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $735,149 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $811,530. Benioff Marc sold $2.36M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.