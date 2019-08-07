Yelp (YELP) Holder Jane Street Group Lifted Its Stake by $2.87 Million as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Its Holding

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 3.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 84,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 228,903 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 144,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 82,742 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP); 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH) by 86,273 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $110.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) by 50,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 897,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Ca holds 3.32% or 117,422 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mngmt Lp invested in 1.44% or 2.02 million shares. Interactive Fincl reported 600 shares. Tt invested in 1.52% or 122,170 shares. Overbrook Management Corporation invested in 2.31% or 91,235 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marco Investment Limited Liability reported 92,897 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt reported 7.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 440,118 were reported by Junto Mgmt L P. Df Dent owns 107,701 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 45,482 shares. Claar Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 180,215 shares. 233,128 are held by Redwood. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 255,640 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 26,554 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 790,115 shares to 823,785 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 64,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,677 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).