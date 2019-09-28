Yelp (YELP) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Market Value Rose While Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 115,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 332,506 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, down from 447,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 627,314 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 16,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 62,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.48 million, down from 79,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 267,332 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 471,628 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $94.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 195,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.99M for 43.03 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold YELP shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 59.68 million shares or 12.58% less from 68.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 14,578 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 38,670 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 866,637 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 1.21 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 102,272 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns has invested 0.04% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has invested 0.14% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 464,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 48,246 shares. 230,734 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,021 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 314,750 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone has 48 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 563,911 shares stake. 4,398 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc. 851,404 were accumulated by Axa. Loomis Sayles And Communication Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Limited Company has 0.67% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 62,640 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 764,212 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34,977 shares. Granahan Inv Mgmt Inc Ma owns 22,101 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 798,986 are owned by Massachusetts Fin Serv Comm Ma. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 4,861 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) or 192,362 shares.

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.14 million for 47.57 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.