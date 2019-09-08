Yelp (YELP) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $23.27 Million; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Has Upped by $7.37 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 849,633 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 314.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 179,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 236,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 57,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 5,841 shares to 14,896 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,798 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.21M for 40.88 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.