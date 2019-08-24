Yelp (YELP) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Value Declined

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.80 million shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 18.4C; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, down from 139,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,000 shares to 237,000 shares, valued at $38.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

