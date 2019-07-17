Yelp Inc. (YELP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:)

Both Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (:) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.82 N/A 0.63 52.35 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Demonstrates Yelp Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Yelp Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 15% 13.6% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 78.1% -16.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta means Yelp Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yelp Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Yelp Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Yelp Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 1 5 3 2.33 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.86 is Yelp Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yelp Inc. and ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.3% respectively. 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. has 73.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -18.83% -7.03% -14.38% 3.13% -21.6% -5.89% ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. -2.62% -16% 0.92% -8.26% -14.61% -1.53%

For the past year Yelp Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content services; file transfer services; rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as on-line booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and on-line surveys. The company also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; ChinaCache cloud services for cloud computing and network storage; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, it offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, netstorage service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. The companyÂ’s value-added services also include CC Index, an analytics platform that provides Internet users real-time data on traffic, bandwidth, and usage habits, as well as other statistics; and file aware download, which provides CDN technology, end-user control ability, a customizable user interface, and insight into download analytics and content usage information. Further, it provides technical consultation and IT system integration services; constructs cloud infrastructure; and leases mechanical equipment, as well as engages in computer hardware, technology development, and electronic equipment businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.