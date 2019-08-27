Yelp Inc. (YELP) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.69 N/A 0.67 52.08 Upwork Inc. 18 5.73 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Yelp Inc. and Upwork Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yelp Inc. and Upwork Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8% Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yelp Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Upwork Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Yelp Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Yelp Inc. and Upwork Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Yelp Inc. is $39.33, with potential upside of 18.07%. On the other hand, Upwork Inc.’s potential upside is 70.70% and its consensus price target is $24. Based on the results delivered earlier, Upwork Inc. is looking more favorable than Yelp Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yelp Inc. and Upwork Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Upwork Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17% Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22%

For the past year Yelp Inc. had bullish trend while Upwork Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Upwork Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.