Yelp Inc. (YELP) and Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Comparison side by side

Both Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.86 N/A 0.63 52.35 Cango Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.32 19.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cango Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Yelp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Yelp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cango Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 15% 13.6% Cango Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 5.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yelp Inc. is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cango Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Yelp Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cango Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Yelp Inc. and Cango Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 1 5 3 2.33 Cango Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.86 is Yelp Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 21.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Yelp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.6% of Cango Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Yelp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -18.83% -7.03% -14.38% 3.13% -21.6% -5.89% Cango Inc. -5.32% -11.5% -11.82% -35.86% 0% -20.19%

For the past year Yelp Inc. has stronger performance than Cango Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Yelp Inc. beats Cango Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.