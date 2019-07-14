Yelp Inc. (YELP) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.96 N/A 0.63 52.35 Baidu Inc. 152 0.00 N/A 11.43 13.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Yelp Inc. and Baidu Inc. Baidu Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Yelp Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Yelp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Yelp Inc. and Baidu Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 15% 13.6% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 18.4% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

Yelp Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Baidu Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yelp Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Baidu Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Baidu Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Yelp Inc. and Baidu Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 1 5 3 2.33 Baidu Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Yelp Inc. has a 18.92% upside potential and an average target price of $42.86. Baidu Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $206.13 consensus target price and a 79.40% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Baidu Inc. is looking more favorable than Yelp Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yelp Inc. and Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Yelp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.6% of Baidu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -18.83% -7.03% -14.38% 3.13% -21.6% -5.89% Baidu Inc. -4.44% -9.59% -12.27% -17.01% -43.99% -3.85%

For the past year Yelp Inc. was more bearish than Baidu Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Baidu Inc. beats Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.