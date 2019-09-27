Yelp (Call) (YELP) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $5.82 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Raised Celgene (CELG) Holding by $21.04 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 1.95 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (Call) (YELP) by 153.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 181,736 shares as the company's stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, up from 118,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 199,961 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YELP shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 59.68 million shares or 12.58% less from 68.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 196,408 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Finance Llc invested in 0.02% or 8,586 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Carroll Financial Inc reported 17 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Federated Inc Pa holds 337,696 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 125,579 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 332,506 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 231,117 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,758 shares or 0% of the stock. The Colorado-based Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 20,982 shares.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Yelp Inc.’s (NYSE:YELP) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yext: Possible Multi-Bagger – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Growing Data Center Network Makes Facebook Stock a â€˜Buyâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Would IAC Step Into a Groupon and Yelp Merger? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 64,083 shares to 35,917 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 289,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,439 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DLTR).