Yellow Cake Plc (LON:YCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg; Encore Wire (WIRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 95 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 51 cut down and sold holdings in Encore Wire Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.33 million shares, down from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Encore Wire Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 41.

Yellow Cake Plc (LON:YCA) had its stock rating reiterated as Buy by stock analysts at Berenberg. This was shown in an analyst note on Thursday, 8 August.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation for 73,651 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 202,195 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1% invested in the company for 308,365 shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 215,894 shares.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 60,285 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Wire Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIRE); 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The companyÂ’s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.

The stock increased 2.26% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 203.5. About 18,499 shares traded. Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.