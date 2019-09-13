Ycg Upped Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $3.30 Million; Boltwood Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $597,683 as Share Price Rose

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.80 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 128.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 29,505 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 52,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92M, up from 22,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 4.49M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 2,976 shares in its portfolio. Wharton Business Gp Incorporated Llc holds 86,951 shares. Tanaka Cap Management Inc accumulated 1,991 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mendel Money accumulated 2,225 shares. Mcf Advsrs Llc has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,000 are held by Allen Inc. Davis Prns Lc reported 250,000 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Garde Cap Inc owns 2,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co reported 2.41M shares. 18,265 are held by Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Corp. Tillar owns 18,352 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 5,378 shares. Moller Finance Services has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacifica Capital Lc holds 479,123 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.18% or 2,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tctc Holding Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,706 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc holds 436 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 66,034 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 3,353 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp accumulated 60,879 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aqr Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.85 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 4,685 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 1.11M shares. Park Circle holds 11.22% or 196,600 shares. 1St Source Bankshares reported 32,726 shares. 26,700 are owned by Check Ca.