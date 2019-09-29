Ycg Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Credit Suisse Ag Has Cut By $119.73 Million Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) stake by 86.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1.33 million shares as Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 201,622 shares with $18.25M value, down from 1.53 million last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc now has $5.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 346,877 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR

Ycg Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 128.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ycg Llc acquired 29,505 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ycg Llc holds 52,443 shares with $5.92M value, up from 22,938 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $376.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 1.72M shares to 2.24 million valued at $86.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 693,453 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma invested in 0.01% or 141,932 shares. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 0.19% or 22,888 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Amp has 24,414 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,265 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,560 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc reported 1.35% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 15,900 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability accumulated 167 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,706 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Maverick Ltd has invested 0.06% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 67,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Axiom Interest Ltd Co De accumulated 23,170 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Water Island Capital has 255,504 shares. 2.07M are held by Champlain Partners Lc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 14,791 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 583,485 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 356,622 shares. First Merchants holds 1.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,193 shares. Clough Capital LP accumulated 2.02% or 183,800 shares. Navellier Associate Incorporated reported 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgar Lomax Va holds 2.89% or 379,897 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 72,159 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Corp invested in 22,763 shares or 1.35% of the stock. 60,676 were reported by Sigma Counselors. A D Beadell Investment Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,330 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.94% or 377,983 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.14% or 13,680 shares. Beach Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.07% or 16,820 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.