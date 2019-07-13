Ycg Upped Its Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $3.34 Million as Shares Rose; Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding Maintained by Citadel Advisors Llc

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 856,624 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 27668.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 4.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.89 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.24M, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 1.11M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of stock or 46,233 shares. MOSS SARA E also sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. The insider Demsey John sold 11,179 shares worth $1.52M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of stock or 27,830 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv accumulated 21,802 shares. 84,243 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Schmidt P J Invest Management stated it has 5,320 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has 1,751 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd reported 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 59 are owned by Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation. 7,139 were accumulated by Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 41,462 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Bankshares owns 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,212 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 39,422 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Allstate stated it has 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 240,475 shares to 5,984 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (Call) (NYSE:USG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put) (BRKB).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $116,332 activity. ZUCARO ALDO C bought $99,350 worth of stock.