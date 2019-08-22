Ycg Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Declined; As Tarena Intl (TEDU) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dalton Investments Trimmed Its Position

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.2. About 779,124 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tarena Intl Inc (TEDU) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 118,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.33% . The hedge fund held 788,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 906,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Tarena Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3401. About 2,369 shares traded. Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has declined 81.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TEDU News: 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q EPS CNY1.28; 30/04/2018 – Tarena Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WAS RMB1.74; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 1Q Rev CNY370M-CNY390M; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB 1.28; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Rev CNY617M; 05/03/2018 TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.3 BLN TO RMB 2.45 BLN; 05/03/2018 – TARENA INTERNATIONAL INC TEDU.O FY2018 REV VIEW CNY 2.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International Sees 2018 Rev CNY2.3B-CNY2.45B; 05/03/2018 – Tarena International 4Q Net CNY74.6M

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,000 shares to 149,700 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 547,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).