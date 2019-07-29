Ycg Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)

Among 5 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Weir Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) on Monday, February 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Liberum Capital. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 9. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of WEIR in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1650.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1940.00 New Target: GBX 1880.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

Ycg Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Ycg Llc holds 11,140 shares with $1.56M value, down from 14,090 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $352.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.73. About 2.87 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 4.05 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 211.01 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

More notable recent The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Weir Group PLC’s (LON:WEIR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging The Weir Group PLC’s (LON:WEIR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does It Make Sense To Buy The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland manufacturer ESCO acquired in $1.3B deal – Portland Business Journal” published on April 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Akastor ASA: Akastor agrees to sell KOP Surface Products to The Weir Group PLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2017.

The stock increased 0.29% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1561.5. About 702,465 shares traded. The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.