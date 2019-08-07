Ycg Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shareholder Northern Trust Trimmed Stake by $8.65 Million

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.56. About 2.13M shares traded or 55.39% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 480,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 934,452 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 852,345 shares traded or 97.15% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH)

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,950 shares to 11,140 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joho Limited Liability Corp owns 16,462 shares. Axiom Intl Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 228,041 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,053 shares. Cumberland Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 12,442 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 3,286 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 158,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Saturna Cap Corporation stated it has 459,021 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Amer & Mngmt Com holds 0.56% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,920 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). National Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,122 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 16,000 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 361,786 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 97,854 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. $66.44 million worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 56,484 shares to 274,943 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 8,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).