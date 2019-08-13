Ycg Raised Its Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $3.34 Million; Fastenal Com (FAST) Share Value Declined While Provident Trust Co Boosted by $10.73 Million Its Holding

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal Inc Com (FAST) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 167,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.42 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Fastenal Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 2.52M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $177.72. About 1.80M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,504 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 143,651 shares. Capital Corporation Va reported 195,971 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,621 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 11,500 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 1,738 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 265,801 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Fincl Bank holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 66,939 shares. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,805 shares. Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 666,000 were reported by Capital Wealth Planning Lc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 16,811 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 8,713 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,442 are owned by Cumberland Prns. 1St Source Bancorporation invested 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,512 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co owns 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,633 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Etrade Capital Management Lc has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 14,654 shares. Stonebridge invested in 0.17% or 2,860 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.31 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 194,435 shares. Sei Invests invested in 165,294 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Central National Bank Trust stated it has 10,272 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 13,066 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 219 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.