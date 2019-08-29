Ycg Position In Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Was Has Upped; Reik & Co Has Lowered Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Holding as Shares Rose

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 980,206 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $203.61. About 1.58M shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $7.88 million activity.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0.11% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Shine Advisory Services Inc invested 0.12% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 0.42% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.09% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd reported 7,712 shares. 1,855 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,850 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% or 9,542 shares. Btc Capital Management owns 19,252 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability owns 3,597 shares. Company Of Vermont accumulated 263 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp invested in 60,679 shares. 210,294 are owned by Prudential Inc. Capital Investors has 326,198 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

