Ycg Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Stockbridge Partners Lowered Stake by $4.11 Million

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 8,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 114,871 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.93 million, down from 123,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $579.7. About 49,883 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42 million, up from 98,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 6.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.35 million shares to 9.34M shares, valued at $300.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 26,267 shares. Eminence Limited Partnership owns 2.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 337,026 shares. Marlowe Prtn LP has 7.76% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bessemer Group accumulated 1,886 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.06% or 414,293 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,765 shares. Albion Grp Ut stated it has 1,956 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 408 were reported by Ballentine Prtnrs Llc. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 25,724 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 19,793 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.03% or 377,913 shares. 1.12M were accumulated by Geode Capital Ltd Llc. Guardian Tru holds 0.95% or 139,637 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has 5.52% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.24 million shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qv Investors reported 91,020 shares stake. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 257,417 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 4.12 million shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Trust invested in 158,020 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc stated it has 70,467 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 32.07M shares. New York-based Amer Inc has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srs Inv Mgmt Lc holds 5.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.97M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 81,037 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com owns 38,641 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sather Fincl Group holds 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 148,353 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 209,118 shares. 159,650 were reported by Prospector Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company.