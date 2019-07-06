Ycg Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position Upped by London Co Of Virginia

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 10,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.37M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Limited Ca holds 3,661 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Icon Advisers Company invested in 10,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mairs stated it has 2.08 million shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Botty Investors Llc has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holowesko Partners Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 14,000 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 4,330 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.41% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants holds 1.42% or 151,644 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com holds 464,749 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 364,706 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Counsel accumulated 3.19% or 25,776 shares. Wms Prns reported 80,912 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,743 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 10,685 shares to 594,423 shares, valued at $119.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 166,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Credit Suisse Ag has 267,701 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dsam Ptnrs (London), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 238,691 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc reported 972,460 shares. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Liability has 3,035 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 526,122 shares. Dynamic Cap Ltd reported 2,615 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 2,334 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 34,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 2,050 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Company owns 0.26% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 21,742 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Chilton Invest Lc has 2,509 shares.