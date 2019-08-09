Ycg Lowered Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Stock Price Rose; As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Its Stake

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) by 96.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 12,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 24,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937,000, up from 12,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 1.44 million shares traded or 184.51% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $156.17. About 789,322 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Triple Frond Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cibc Ww Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 113,323 shares. Kcm Advsrs Llc reported 7,415 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 60,785 were accumulated by Amp Investors Ltd. 69,992 are held by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 871,387 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 0.03% or 7,051 shares. Ledyard Bancorp invested in 0.06% or 3,610 shares. Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc reported 73,204 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 3,190 are owned by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: “Insurance Services Office, Intterra, Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Understand Wildfire Risk – Insurance News Net” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 132,517 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 70,509 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 7,013 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 42,750 shares. Consonance Mgmt Lp owns 3.65M shares or 8.77% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.07% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 35,983 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 17,206 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Legal General Public Limited reported 16,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aetna Offers Expanded Coverage for EXPAREL® in Select Ambulatory Surgical Centers – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DRRX: Favorable FDA Decision on POSIMIR Would Likely Mean Significant Upside to Our Model – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.20, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JAZZ vs. PCRX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenues – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.