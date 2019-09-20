Ycg Lifted Its Position in Moodys (MCO) as Share Price Rose; As Cray (CRAY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Washington Trimmed Holding

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 2,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 215,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.32 million, up from 213,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 271,931 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Underlying/Aa1 Enhanced To Kelso School District 458, Wa’s 2018 Utgos; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ccd 514 (Illinois Central), Il’s Go Rating At Aa2; Negative Outlook Removed; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes Of Dbubs 2011-LC1; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two And Affirms Three Classes Of Lbubs 2004-C2; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes To Be Issued By Harvest Clo Xv Designated Activity Company; 27/03/2018 – MACOM’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Proposes New Methodology For Rating Abs Backed By Production-dependent Solar Contracts; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GEORGIA’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES HIGH GROWTH AGAINST VULNERABILITY TO EXTERNAL FINANCING CONDITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CLOVER MERGER SUB’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 263,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 371 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 264,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.97 lastly. It is down 44.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 69,201 shares. Next Group Inc holds 0% or 17 shares. Ingalls Snyder Llc holds 0.04% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 1,006 shares. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 2,502 are held by Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa invested in 0.03% or 19,397 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 10,937 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 452 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 107,166 shares. 72,793 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt. Davis Cap Ltd stated it has 205,000 shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0.04% or 21,085 shares in its portfolio. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Com owns 1.64M shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $202.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 120,745 shares to 796,648 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.