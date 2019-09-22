Ycg Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.20 Million as Share Value Rose; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Charter Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $390,998

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42M, up from 98,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 2,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 16,412 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 19,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 2.70M shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,209 shares to 65,646 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.25% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 37,333 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.44% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Waddell & Reed holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 345,834 shares. Security Natl Tru Communication invested in 2,677 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 17,132 shares. 66,114 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Invests. Essex Communication Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 123 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 2.33M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 148,722 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dana Inv Advsrs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cap Ltd Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ww Asset owns 29,977 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

