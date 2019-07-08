Ycg Holds Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Adi Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.90 Million

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $185.08. About 92,957 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $153.32. About 814,088 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Pulls Back After Tableau Deal – Schaeffers Research” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 38 sales for $34.39 million activity. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31M. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,944. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $745,750 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Harris Parker sold $941,979. Shares for $1.36M were sold by Hawkins Mark J.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 425.89 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 268 are held by Allsquare Wealth Ltd. Salem Inv Counselors holds 21,910 shares. 14,983 are held by Regal Investment Advsr Limited Co. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hyman Charles D invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd invested in 169,568 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Csat Advisory LP owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zweig has invested 2.76% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,330 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Incorporated reported 40,490 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 80,112 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Co Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 9,336 shares. Arrow reported 1.2% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million worth of stock or 46,233 shares. 22,788 shares valued at $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. $4.65M worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26M was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bragg Financial Advisors Incorporated stated it has 1,931 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 132,202 shares. Creative Planning reported 3,843 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 35,676 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.04% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.14% or 11,386 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1,279 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.42% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Putnam Investments Limited holds 0% or 1,962 shares. Mai Capital accumulated 14,446 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 2.46M shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 3,355 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Mngmt stated it has 19,252 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 892,075 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Headwinds seen for beauty stocks – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: EstÃ©e Lauder’s Strength Isn’t Just Cosmetic – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EstÃ©e Lauder: Cashing In On The Global Selfie Culture (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Estee Lauder’s Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.