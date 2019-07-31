Ycg Holds Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $2.90 Million

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 86.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 19,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 22,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock increased 9.45% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 3.93 million shares traded or 93.31% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $4.1 BLN; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.98. About 1.30M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $115.33 million activity. 27,207 shares valued at $4.12M were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M was made by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. The insider Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36 million. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.