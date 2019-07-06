Ycg Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Lifted by $3.34 Million as Stock Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose While Martin Currie LTD Decreased Its Stake by $1.49 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 14,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,779 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 209,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21M, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. $4.65 million worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. 46,233 shares were sold by Polcer Gregory, worth $7.04 million on Tuesday, February 5. $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million on Tuesday, February 12. $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. Demsey John also sold $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 10,821 shares to 130,821 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M.