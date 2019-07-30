Ycg Has Upped Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Holding By $1.00 Million; Shorts at Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Raised By 26.96%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) had an increase of 26.96% in short interest. ADVM’s SI was 2.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.96% from 1.97 million shares previously. With 233,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s short sellers to cover ADVM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 503,510 shares traded. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has risen 7.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ADVM News: 10/05/2018 – Adverum Bio Presenting at Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL EXITED SXC, FOX, ADVM, WLBA IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Amber Salzman to Step Down as CEO; 16/05/2018 – Adverum Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Adverum Bio; 09/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 06/03/2018 Adverum Biotechnologies 4Q Loss/Shr 32c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys New 3% Position in Adverum Bio; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting

Ycg Llc increased Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) stake by 3.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ycg Llc acquired 23,325 shares as Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Ycg Llc holds 778,518 shares with $33.57M value, up from 755,193 last quarter. Schwab Charles Corp New now has $58.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 7.75M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has market cap of $889.74 million. The firm has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration , alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT.

More notable recent Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Adverum (ADVM) Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adverum Biotechnologies Appoints Senior Leaders Nasdaq:ADVM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adverum (ADVM) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.1% – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Adverum Biotechnologies to Present Data at Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adverum Biotechnologies to Host a Conference Call and Webcast to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Updates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $11.76 million was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 16,091 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 80,012 shares. Group Inc reported 0.08% stake. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 765,236 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mirador Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mufg Americas Holdings reported 248,151 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 950 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 28,996 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company owns 7.08 million shares. 1.14 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.04% or 99,094 shares. Strs Ohio has 747,104 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Clarkston Capital Prns Lc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 478,459 shares.