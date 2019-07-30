Ycg Has Upped Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $3.34 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Continues to Hold Position in Mastercard (MA)

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $192.06. About 848,160 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 195,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 419,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78M, up from 224,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $281.44. About 3.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,894 shares to 155,354 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 30 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Company has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 87,679 shares stake. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 3,676 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holding has 0.39% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ghp Inv Advisors invested in 8,381 shares. Everett Harris Ca, California-based fund reported 1,240 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 1,562 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stock Yards State Bank & Tru Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 14,335 shares. 1,369 are owned by Telemus Capital Ltd Llc. 39,312 are held by Sarasin Llp. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.89% or 411,975 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Btim Corporation holds 241,737 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. 29,366 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold 98,262 shares worth $14.96M. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26M was made by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M. $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 378,050 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs owns 2,022 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Wms Partners Limited Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,419 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 1.31% or 23,909 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 20,185 shares stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 8.10 million shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd owns 0.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,932 shares. Nottingham Advisors Incorporated owns 28,125 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 6,159 shares stake. 45,077 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Com. Citizens Northern holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,677 shares. Of Vermont invested 1.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jag Cap Ltd Liability invested in 8,798 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 1.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Toronto Dominion Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 661,838 shares.

