Ycg Has Raised Its Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Stake by $1.00 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Its Stake by $439,855

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57M, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $115,250 activity.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com has 20,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.27% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 21.86 million shares. 22,584 were accumulated by Qs Limited Liability Corporation. 12.22M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Blair William And Il has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mogy Joel R Counsel Incorporated reported 0.44% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.01% or 112,403 shares. 19,965 are held by Bbva Compass Bank Inc. Gw Henssler Assoc accumulated 256,012 shares. Mirador Capital Lp holds 5,546 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 159,550 shares. Theleme Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6.75 million shares or 17.22% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 66,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,444 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,415 shares. Martin Currie Limited has 0.25% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 37,355 were accumulated by Guardian Trust. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 311,284 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication, a Japan-based fund reported 341,119 shares. Axa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 1.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hudson Bay Capital Lp invested in 72,679 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp has 60,811 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.07% or 2,984 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc owns 13,569 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 4.21 million shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 4,943 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks You May Want to Take Profits In Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kenya’s TransCentury, EA Cables say complete debt restructuring – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Electronic Arts Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Despite the Cold Reception for Apex Legends Season 2 Update, EA Stock Remains a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.