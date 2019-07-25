Ycg Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $410,050; America First Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) as Share Value Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 5.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,379 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 117,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $167.05. About 939,649 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth LP owns 128,795 shares. Psagot House Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,657 shares. First Bank & Trust holds 23,376 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60,659 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,851 shares. Donaldson Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 67,330 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 9,119 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2,418 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cypress Management Limited Liability Co (Wy) invested in 200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 166,849 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Murphy Inc reported 3,706 shares stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.26% or 130,153 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 82,354 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 15,500 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.96 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. On Tuesday, February 5 Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6,035 shares. Shares for $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Mngmt Llp holds 3,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi reported 0% stake. Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 69,911 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd accumulated 24,426 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brandywine Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tru Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 7,659 shares. Koshinski Asset accumulated 14,012 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has 2.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hilltop Hldg reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 651,642 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 213,839 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Aspen Invest Mngmt stated it has 13,368 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

