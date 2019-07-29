Ycg Has Lowered Its Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $384,902; As Sunopta (STKL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Overbrook Management Trimmed Its Holding by $569,613

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7378. About 49,702 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical STKL News: 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Rev $312.7M; 09/05/2018 SUNOPTA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/05/2018 – SunOpta 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.41. About 134,767 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues

Analysts await SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by SunOpta Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,390 shares to 501,208 shares, valued at $34.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 17 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. McKeracher Robert had bought 20,000 shares worth $53,400. Gough Jeffrey also bought $26,999 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) on Thursday, February 28. 23,881 shares valued at $71,411 were bought by Duchscher Robert on Monday, March 4. Barnett Jill bought $24,752 worth of stock or 9,250 shares. Shares for $104,000 were bought by Gratzek James on Thursday, February 28. $13,440 worth of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) was bought by Detlefsen Michael.

