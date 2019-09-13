Ycg Has Lowered Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Stock Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Act Ii Management LP Raised Position by $4.66 Million

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.31 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.67. About 2.26 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America, a New York-based fund reported 8,830 shares. Cobblestone Lc holds 4,749 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.4% or 14,282 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,689 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.13% or 352,861 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pitcairn holds 5,757 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 86,427 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.2% or 508,376 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% or 52,326 shares. Montag A And holds 21,197 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.03% or 92,591 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 3.07M shares stake. California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com holds 0.77% or 8.72M shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.14M for 24.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,087 shares to 215,598 shares, valued at $42.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 117,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Financial Bank Limited owns 18,900 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.4% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guyasuta Inv Advsr has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,737 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Dc has 3.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 311,563 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 4,772 shares. 18,856 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Beech Hill Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,799 shares. Caxton LP reported 10,000 shares. Penobscot Inv Com Inc owns 50,609 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Central Asset Invests And Holdings (Hk) has 9.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 103,070 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.48% or 7,145 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 68,336 shares stake. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La accumulated 14,815 shares.