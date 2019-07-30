Ycg Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $410,050; Market Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Its Position

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Chief Plans to Step Down; 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:; 26/03/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: BREAKING: Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh facial recognition complaint; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 30,167 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2.85M shares stake. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.61% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has 0.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8.77M shares. Rothschild Inv Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,597 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chesley Taft & Ltd Com reported 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archon Prns Ltd Co reported 65,900 shares. Thomasville Bancorp, Georgia-based fund reported 2,697 shares. Lvw Limited owns 4,312 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 10,755 shares. Crescent Park Mngmt Lp holds 0.43% or 14,866 shares. Twin Focus Capital Ltd Com owns 3,158 shares. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd reported 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 40 were reported by America First Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown – Live Trading News” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 1.47M shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. 113,749 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Inc. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 305,106 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 6,008 shares. The Illinois-based Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 55,017 are held by Beddow Management Inc. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 5.12 million shares or 6.6% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx owns 46,009 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca invested 3.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tirschwell Loewy invested 3.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Services has 37,482 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Wills Finance Grp Inc reported 52,264 shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc invested in 6.65 million shares or 1.53% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.