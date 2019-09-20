Ycg Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $302,673 as Stock Rose; As Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Share Price Rose, American International Group Lifted Holding by $423,576

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 1.34M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 11,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 419,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.40 million, up from 407,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 497,610 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.04 million were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.16% or 25,748 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 3.49M shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt owns 161,820 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 0.02% or 4,953 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 19,970 are owned by Natl Bank. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Davis R M Incorporated reported 124,868 shares stake. A D Beadell Invest Counsel stated it has 8,820 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Renaissance Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Qs Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 68,772 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,951 shares to 107,179 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $610.91 million for 25.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 344 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd holds 0.07% or 51,065 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs reported 0.47% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 7,716 were accumulated by Magnetar Fin Limited Liability. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.31% stake. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Next Gp holds 7,931 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 76,822 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 48,000 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,397 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Com stated it has 9,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,404 shares. D E Shaw Communication holds 0% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Don’t Make The Mistake And Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare: The Dividend Is At Risk – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare (OHI) to Post Q1 Earning: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Investors declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,591 shares to 260,020 shares, valued at $20.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,310 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).