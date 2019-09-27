Ycg Has Lifted Moodys (MCO) Holding By $409,052; Private Capital Management Has Increased By $1.37 Million Its Intl Fcstone (INTL) Position

Ycg Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ycg Llc acquired 2,087 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Ycg Llc holds 215,598 shares with $42.32M value, up from 213,511 last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $213.18. About 685,996 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – SHIRE OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Astaldi To Caa1, Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS FULLBEAUTY RATINGS (CFR TO CA); OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Outlook On The Independent Electricity System Operator To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Watching Prince Edward Island’s Spending As Surpluses Become Thinner; 26/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Roadblocks ahead for South Africa’s Ramaphosa after Moody’s win; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Gateway Technical College District, Wi’s Go Notes; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Select Portfolio Servicing’s Subprime Assessment And Affirms Second Lien And Special Servicing

Private Capital Management Llc increased Intl Fcstone Inc. (INTL) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 35,085 shares as Intl Fcstone Inc. (INTL)'s stock rose 4.03%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 743,291 shares with $29.43M value, up from 708,206 last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now has $827.49M valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 83,088 shares traded or 32.76% up from the average. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 502,005 are held by Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Colony Gp Limited Liability accumulated 5,200 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 144 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 460 shares. 35,433 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Board. Prudential Incorporated holds 0% or 75,933 shares in its portfolio. 908 were accumulated by Meeder Asset. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny accumulated 4,867 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 79,536 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl owns 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 37,822 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 55,490 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Comm has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Barclays Plc reported 0% stake.

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by:

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -3.72% below currents $213.18 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $22800 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25.