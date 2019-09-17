Ycg Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $3.30 Million; Ubs Oconnor Has Upped Its Interxio (INXN) Holding

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Interxio (INXN) stake by 139.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc acquired 106,700 shares as Interxio (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 183,100 shares with $13.93B value, up from 76,400 last quarter. Interxio now has $6.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.22% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.06. About 253,990 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62

Ycg Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 128.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ycg Llc acquired 29,505 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Ycg Llc holds 52,443 shares with $5.92 million value, up from 22,938 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $378.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 6.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 12/03/2018 – Chase Freedom® Adds PayPal as New Category for 5% Cash Back Rewards; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.08% above currents $118.29 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. Another trade for 18,200 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Stock’s Recent Strength Doesn’t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European oil majors upgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Cdk Glob (NASDAQ:CDK) stake by 280,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $12.36B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Californ stake by 426,600 shares and now owns 43,400 shares. Ensco Je (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 4.98% above currents $79.06 stock price. InterXion Holding had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 9.