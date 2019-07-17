Ycg Has Lifted By $3.34 Million Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding; Last Week Cott (COT) Coverage

Ycg Llc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 28.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ycg Llc acquired 20,258 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Ycg Llc holds 92,057 shares with $15.21 million value, up from 71,799 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $68.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.11. About 1.26M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 992.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 4.05 million shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa has 0.01% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 430,486 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 15,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. P2 Capital Prtn Llc has invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Td Asset reported 936,651 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,580 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mngmt Llc Nj has invested 0.55% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability holds 4.02M shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 11,535 shares. Tobam reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 16,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 210,514 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Element Limited Liability stated it has 12,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. The insider Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701. Shares for $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26. $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Harrington Thomas on Tuesday, February 26.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 1.33M shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Demsey John had sold 11,179 shares worth $1.52M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock or 422,056 shares. $4.36 million worth of stock was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 27,830 shares valued at $4.65M was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. The insider MOSS SARA E sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. $7.04M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Polcer Gregory. Shares for $4.12M were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,450 are held by Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 54,973 shares. Jupiter Asset Management invested in 3,740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ycg Lc has 92,057 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.05% or 713 shares. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 149,950 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Girard Limited has 2,239 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1,468 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 4,621 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 2.42% or 50,546 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp accumulated 0.01% or 7,700 shares. Natl Inv Svcs Wi reported 7,110 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 133,814 shares.