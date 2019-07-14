Ycg Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $410,050; Share Price Rose; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Shares Rose

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 40,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,101 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, down from 99,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,882 shares. Lafayette Investments stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bahl And Gaynor invested in 59,701 shares. Clean Yield Gp has 551 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Res accumulated 3.71M shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 28,287 shares. 1.01 million are held by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Legacy Capital Prns invested 0.77% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). City Hldgs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Da Davidson And holds 64,693 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors New York has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,800 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,501 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 6,345 shares. Moreover, Df Dent has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,842 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 49,976 shares to 314,699 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Ltd Partnership owns 44,089 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 2.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diversified Strategies Limited Company owns 1,930 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Woodstock Corp has invested 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fiduciary Trust Communications accumulated 1.55% or 413,746 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd has invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rmb Mgmt Lc accumulated 58,943 shares. Macroview Mgmt Lc reported 397 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 230,418 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 4.20 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 20,662 shares stake. Thomas White Ltd stated it has 6,218 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 120,452 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

