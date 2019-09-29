Ycg Has Cut Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $302,673; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Holding Boosted by Forward Management Llc

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 3.77M shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boston has 0.34% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 89,058 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.39% or 92,097 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 27,092 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 193 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Lc has 0.72% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.06% or 6,000 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 4.89 million shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Com reported 16,308 shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust holds 1,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 140,562 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc accumulated 9,350 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,505 shares to 52,443 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 13,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $147,644 were bought by Nicholson Brian T. on Monday, August 12.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38,144 shares to 778,838 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jernigan Cap Inc by 72,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia, NZ dlrs stay low; RBA rate decision, Q2 GDP eyed – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance on U.S.-China trade progress, ECB easing – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GM calls on Alexa to give vehicles more skills – Nasdaq” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Docusign: Reversal Of Fortune – Stay Long – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Future FinTech Announces Submission of Compliance Plan to NASDAQ – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.