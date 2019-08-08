Ycg Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Texas Instruments (TXN) Covered By 3 Bulls

Ycg Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Ycg Llc holds 562,602 shares with $38.52M value, down from 567,645 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 195,558 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity. $1.53M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A. Shares for $922,762 were sold by XIE BING.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Mgmt Inc invested in 3,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 245,277 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 492 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Srb invested in 6,684 shares. Bb&T has 39,167 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 6.93 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 87,089 were reported by Northstar Inv Advsrs. Northwest Counselors Lc accumulated 10,741 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.58% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advisory invested in 0.06% or 2,170 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc invested in 0.28% or 48,628 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Everett Harris & Communication Ca stated it has 2,609 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.86. About 378,286 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.53 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 22.24 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $621.56 million for 25.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $7600 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $7200 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,437 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 9,612 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 4,749 shares. Weik Cap Management has 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,000 shares. 34,055 are held by Boston Family Office Llc. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs, Iowa-based fund reported 87,486 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 14,336 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 12,281 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.04% or 4,833 shares. Arrow Fincl owns 12,992 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Company has 28,754 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability Com has invested 1.84% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% or 2.52 million shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 40,243 shares. 1.58 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.