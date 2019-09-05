Ycg Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Barbara Oil Company Lowered Its Position by $576,000

Barbara Oil Company decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 3.13 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.75. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,264 were accumulated by Wills Gp. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 14,410 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt owns 1,700 shares. Beacon Financial Grp holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 49,141 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forest Hill Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,550 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Co holds 2.86% or 53,001 shares. Orleans Mngmt Corp La holds 2.12% or 19,783 shares. Intact Inv stated it has 82,900 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. National Pension stated it has 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stonebridge Advisors Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 61,714 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc accumulated 0.96% or 23,855 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd owns 2,133 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,454 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,444 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Company.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,058 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Liability Corp. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 5,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 40,656 shares. First Personal Services holds 562 shares. Pension stated it has 375,510 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 825 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated invested in 3,516 shares. Profund Advsr Lc reported 20,830 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 74 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc holds 24,423 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited holds 42,014 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 5,948 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has 7,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 824,390 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.