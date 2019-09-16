Ycg Continues to Hold Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Boeing Co (BA) Holder Oakmont Lowered Holding as Market Value Declined

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 277,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 122,793 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.70 million, down from 399,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 117,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 624,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, up from 507,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% stake. Hikari Tsushin holds 800,310 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.02M shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 37,978 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Benin Management Corp owns 5,771 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 25,386 shares. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca, California-based fund reported 320,713 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners reported 61,779 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.28% or 2.40M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company reported 21,944 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Texas Cap Bancorporation Tx owns 7,205 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Co has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,490 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 114,576 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 6.60 million shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saybrook Cap Nc has 1,766 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 72 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 62,318 shares. Bailard invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Horan Lc owns 6,778 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 0.04% or 255,854 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Company has 1.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,877 shares. Wade G W Inc has invested 1.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spectrum Management Grp holds 1.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,473 shares. Cambridge Financial Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,759 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.52% or 61,350 shares. Logan Cap reported 0.24% stake.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.