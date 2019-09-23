Ycg Boosted Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $503,144; Kemper Master Retirement Trust Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.24 Million; Share Value Rose

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 9.03 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video)

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 134,448 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.78 million, up from 129,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.03M shares. Edgestream Ptnrs L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,379 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley holds 2.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 135,958 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company has 1.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hillsdale Mngmt Inc owns 5,715 shares. Elm Ltd Liability Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,293 shares. Halsey Associates Ct reported 20,960 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 6.36 million shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr holds 1.13% or 99,134 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 2,191 shares. Profund Lc invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 1.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,241 are held by Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.