Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.31 23.42M -0.39 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Yatra Online Inc. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 564,337,349.40% -39.4% -8.6% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Trident Acquisitions Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.