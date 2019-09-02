Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 14 0.21 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yatra Online Inc. and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. 0.00% -1.5% -0.3%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. Its rival Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Yatra Online Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares and 30.6% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Steel Partners Holdings L.P. -2.1% 0.92% -4.19% -2.8% -18.35% 2.28%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. was more bullish than Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Steel Partners Holdings L.P. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.