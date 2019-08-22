Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Yatra Online Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Yatra Online Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Yatra Online Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has stronger performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.