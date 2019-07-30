Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

We will be comparing the differences between Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Yatra Online Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yatra Online Inc. and SG Blocks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -38.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival SG Blocks Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% SG Blocks Inc. -13.36% -26.67% -66.16% -75.86% -78.53% -63.4%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc. has 13.18% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -63.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc. beats SG Blocks Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.